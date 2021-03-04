IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 2 held for murder of sexual assault survivor’s father
Earlier in the day, Agra zone additional director general of police Rajeev Krishna announced a cash reward of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh for information on the mail accused.
Earlier in the day, Agra zone additional director general of police Rajeev Krishna announced a cash reward of 1 lakh for information on the mail accused.
india news

2 held for murder of sexual assault survivor’s father

  • The ADG has constituted teams of police personnel from Aligarh to assist the Hathras police.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Agra
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:05 AM IST

Two more accused in the Hathras murder case were arrested on Wednesday, hours after the Uttar Pradesh police announced a cash reward for providing information on the accused.

Confirming the development, Hathras superintendent of police Vineet Jaiswal said, “Two of the accused Rohtash Sharma and Nikhil Sharma were arrested on Wednesday after reward was declared of 25,000 on each.”

Earlier in the day, Agra zone additional director general of police Rajeev Krishna announced a cash reward of 1 lakh for information on the mail accused. “A reward of 1 lakh has been declared on the main accused Gaurav Sharma, who is absconding after killing 50-year-old Amreesh Sharma at Nojarpur village under the Sasni police station limits of Hathras district,” the ADG said.

Amreesh Sharma was shot dead in Hathras district by accused against whom the deceased lodged a police case in July 2018 for molesting his daughter, the police said on Tuesday. The accused was out on bail and was pressurizing the family of the woman to withdraw the case.

The incident happened on Monday and made headlines after a video of the 20-year-old woman pleading for justice went viral.

“Of the four accused, Lalit Sharma is in police custody,” the ADG said. Lalit was arrested on Tuesday and the police produced him in a Hathras court, which then sent him to jail.

The ADG has constituted teams of police personnel from Aligarh to assist the Hathras police. “Aligarh police are also in action to assist the Hathras police and additional teams have been constituted to nab the absconding accused. We hope that soon we would nab the culprits involved in the killing,” the ADG said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action in the case and directed officials to invoke provisions of the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the accused.

The video of the woman invoked strong reactions from the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who questioned the law-and-order situation in the state.

In 2019, UP reported the most number of crimes against women, roughly one every 10 minutes, according to the National Crime Records Bureau. Experts say that uneven law enforcement, feudal attitudes and lack of education contribute to the lack of safety for women.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Earlier in the day, Agra zone additional director general of police Rajeev Krishna announced a cash reward of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh for information on the mail accused.
Earlier in the day, Agra zone additional director general of police Rajeev Krishna announced a cash reward of 1 lakh for information on the mail accused.
india news

2 held for murder of sexual assault survivor’s father

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Agra
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:05 AM IST
  • The ADG has constituted teams of police personnel from Aligarh to assist the Hathras police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The post-mortem report showed she was strangled to death, the officials said.(HT file photo)
The post-mortem report showed she was strangled to death, the officials said.(HT file photo)
india news

Teen held for murder of girl after rape bid

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Agra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:58 AM IST
  • The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, when the girl went to a wheat field, owned by the family of the accused, to collect fodder and water.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A district magistrate in Manipur on Tuesday withdrew a notice served by him to a talk show under the new rules framed and announced by the Centre last week.(Unsplash)
A district magistrate in Manipur on Tuesday withdrew a notice served by him to a talk show under the new rules framed and announced by the Centre last week.(Unsplash)
india news

Only Centre can enforce new digital media rules: I&B ministry to states

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:51 AM IST
  • The provisions under the new rules relate to the code of ethics for digital news publishers, setting up of a grievance redressal system and the requirement of disclosure of information to Centre, the ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The instrument costs nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 crores and has been named Aries-Devasthal Faint Object Spectrograph &amp; Camera (ADFOSC), the release said.(Representative Image)
The instrument costs nearly 4 crores and has been named Aries-Devasthal Faint Object Spectrograph & Camera (ADFOSC), the release said.(Representative Image)
india news

Spectrograph designed for Uttarakhand telescope

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:47 AM IST
  • The instrument will support the 3.6 metre Devasthal Optical Telescope (DOT) in Uttarakhand, an official release from the department of science said on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lt-Gen BS Raju said this truce deal is desirable for both India and Pakistan and it is the need of the hour.
Lt-Gen BS Raju said this truce deal is desirable for both India and Pakistan and it is the need of the hour.
india news

‘Ceasefire need of the hour... desirable for both India, Pak’: Lt-Gen BS Raju

By Ramesh Vinayak, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:38 AM IST
  • Lt-Gen BS Raju said a quiet LoC will allow us to address the challenge of terrorism in a focused manner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a money laundering probe against Franklin Templeton(Bloomberg News)
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a money laundering probe against Franklin Templeton(Bloomberg News)
india news

ED begins probe against Franklin Templeton

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:15 AM IST
  • The central agency has registered a case on the basis of an FIR registered by Chennai Economic Offences Wing in September last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 70 people died after the February 7 floods that occurred after a lake breached at Nanda Devi glacier in the upper reaches of Himalayas(HT_PRINT)
Over 70 people died after the February 7 floods that occurred after a lake breached at Nanda Devi glacier in the upper reaches of Himalayas(HT_PRINT)
india news

Experts slam claim that human activity not behind recent flood

By Neeraj Santoshi, Jayashree Nandi, Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Dehradun, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:31 AM IST
  • Dhyani added that the burden on the ecology due to construction on Himalayan slopes made the region prone to disasters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha was first arrested in connected with this case in August 2018 when the case was probed by the Maharashtra Police. After NIA took over the probe last year, Navlakha surrendered in April 2020. (HT PHOTO).
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha was first arrested in connected with this case in August 2018 when the case was probed by the Maharashtra Police. After NIA took over the probe last year, Navlakha surrendered in April 2020. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Supreme Court issues notice on Gautam Navlakha’s plea for default bail

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:49 AM IST
  • Navlakha claimed in his petition filed through advocate Shadan Farasat that the 90-day period for filing of charge sheet was over and he was entitled to default bail under Section 167(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the arrest, Lama was admitted in a district hospital since his blood pressure shot up. (GETTY IMAGES) (Image used for representation).
After the arrest, Lama was admitted in a district hospital since his blood pressure shot up. (GETTY IMAGES) (Image used for representation).
india news

GJM leader close to Bimal Gurung arrested under POCSO in Sikkim

By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:38 AM IST
  • Lama was being considered as the GJM candidate for the Kalimpong assembly seat in the coming polls later this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The top court which is examining measures to fast-track cheque bounce cases in a suo moto proceeding had on February 25 sought the view of the Centre to create additional courts for exclusive trial of such offences. (HT PHOTO)
The top court which is examining measures to fast-track cheque bounce cases in a suo moto proceeding had on February 25 sought the view of the Centre to create additional courts for exclusive trial of such offences. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Centre differs with SC on additional courts for cheque bounce cases

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:18 AM IST
  • Unhappy with the response, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to appear in the case along with Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikramjeet Banerjee, who presented the note to the Court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The officer cited spinal disorder as the reason why he planned to ride a horse to reach office instead of a bike.(Representational Photo)
The officer cited spinal disorder as the reason why he planned to ride a horse to reach office instead of a bike.(Representational Photo)
india news

Man in Maharashtra wanted to ride horse to office to overcome spinal problem

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:13 AM IST
  • The officer withdrew his request after an orthopaedic surgeon said his purpose would not be served by buying a horse.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The actual agreement on the missiles is expected to be inked during a meeting of leaders of the two countries this year.(HT file photo)
The actual agreement on the missiles is expected to be inked during a meeting of leaders of the two countries this year.(HT file photo)
india news

India signs pact with Philippines for supply of BrahMos missile

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:25 AM IST
The signing of the “implementing arrangement” for procuring of defence materials and equipment was announced by the department of national defense of the Philippines on its Facebook page.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Only Centre can enforce new digital media rules: I&B ministry to states

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:48 PM IST
New Delhi The information and broadcasting ministry on Wednesday told all states and Union territories that no state official, district magistrate (DM) or police commissioner has the power to seek information from any media house under the new digital media rules unless information is sought by the central government
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Union health ministry has been making modifications to the vaccination process since it was opened for the general public on March 1 to suit the needs of the elderly and those with comorbidities.(REUTERS)
The Union health ministry has been making modifications to the vaccination process since it was opened for the general public on March 1 to suit the needs of the elderly and those with comorbidities.(REUTERS)
india news

Govt allows 24x7 vaccination as surge continues in six states

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:12 AM IST
Hospitals welcomed the move, saying segregated timings would mean less crowding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of a health care worker preparing to administer a dose of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine. (REUTERS)
A file photo of a health care worker preparing to administer a dose of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine. (REUTERS)
india news

Covid-19: Canada receives 500,000 doses of Covidshield vaccine made in India

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Delivery of the first tranche of a total of two million doses scheduled by mid-May was announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP