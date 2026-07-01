2 Hyderabad YouTubers held by AP police over comments against CM Naidu

The Andhra Pradesh police on Tuesday night picked up two YouTubers from their homes in Telangana’s Hyderabad for their alleged comments against Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, people familiar with the matter said.

The Andhra police have not made an official statement about their detention. (Representative Photo/iStock)

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The two were identified by the Telangana police as K Venkatrami Reddy alias KV Reddy, who runs the YouTube channel ‘Myra Media’, and B Joseph, popularly known as Raavan of ‘Prashna’ channel.

The Andhra police have not made an official statement about their detention.

Reddy’s wife, K Vijaya Lakshmi on Wednesday however, filed a kidnapping case against a group of unidentified men, saying they entered their house last night, claimed to be Andhra police officers and took away her husband.

“Even if they were Andhra Pradesh police, they are legally required to identify themselves, disclose the grounds of arrest, inform us of the case details and produce the arrested person before the local magistrate,” she said. She also sought police protection for her family.

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{{^usCountry}} A Telangana police officer requesting anonymity later confirmed that Reddy was taken away by Andhra Pradesh police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Telangana police officer requesting anonymity later confirmed that Reddy was taken away by Andhra Pradesh police. {{/usCountry}}

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“The Bobbili police brought him to the Saroornagar police station as part of the transit procedure before taking him to the jurisdictional police station in Andhra Pradesh,” the officer said.

According to officer, Reddy had previously faced legal action. In April, the Badangi police in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district reportedly registered a case against him under the Informational Technology Act over his comments against Chandrababu Naidu.

Joseph alias Raavan was held on Tuesday from his residence in Hyderabad by Andhra Pradesh police, after a complaint was filed on June 29 at Pithapuram police station by a man named Bojja Kumar Babu. A first information report was registered against him for his June 28 speech at the Dalitha Kraisthava Samara Sankharavam meeting (Dalit Christian War Cry) in Eluru.

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Raavan was booked under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions, including promoting enmity between different groups, intentional insult intended to provoke breach of peace, defamation, organised crime and offences under the Information Technology Act.

The Dalitha Kraisthava Samara Sankharavam demanded Scheduled Caste status for Dalit Christians. During his speech, Raavan criticised Andhra CM for allegedly remaining silent on atrocities against Dalits and also referred to alleged caste-related incidents involving Undi MLA and assembly deputy speaker K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju.

Raavan also posted a YouTube short on June 30 saying that he received information that a warrant had been issued against him in connection with a speech he delivered at the meeting.

Telangana Rakshana Sena president K Kavitha described the police action as “despicable” and questioned why Telangana police cooperated in detaining him while remaining silent over controversial remarks made by other public figures. Bharat Rashtra Samithi spokesman Dasoju Sravan also condemned the acts.