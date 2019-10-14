e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

2 IAF officers to face court martial over chopper shot down by own missile

The Russian-made Mi-17 helicopter was shot down by a surface-to-air missile system around the same time Indian and Pakistani fighter jets were engaging each other over Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir on 27 February.

india Updated: Oct 14, 2019 22:23 IST
Sudhi Ranjan Sen
Sudhi Ranjan Sen
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An inquiry into the incident had indicated lapses at several levels. (Photo by Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)
An inquiry into the incident had indicated lapses at several levels. (Photo by Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)
         

Two Indian Air Force officers will face court martial proceedings for the friendly fire that shot down a Mi-17 V5 helicopter killing six air force personnel in Srinagar on February 27. The decision comes days after Chief of Air Staff, Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, described the lapses that led to the missile shooting down the IAF chopper as a “big mistake”.

Air Chief Bhaduria had then also spoken of action against two officers for the lapses but hadn’t elaborated.

Apart from the two officers who will face court martial proceedings, people familiar with the developments said, four more IAF personnel will face administrative action.

The Russian-made Mi-17 helicopter was shot down by a surface-to-air missile system around the same time Indian and Pakistani fighter jets were engaging each other over Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir on 27 February. The Pakistani Air Force, after intruding in Rajouri sector of Jammu region, was attempting a similar misadventure in Uri sector of North Kashmir’s Baramulla around the time the helicopter was airborne from Srinagar airfield.

The Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Srinagar Air Base had been removed earlier.

An inquiry into the incident had indicated lapses at several levels.

For instance, the air traffic control had called back the chopper in the middle of the aerial dogfight between fighters of the Indian and Pakistani air force. The ATC should have vectored away the helicopter or kept in holding at a pre-designated area when an airfield is under attack.

Following a near miss incident in 2018 between a IAF transporter and Su-30Mki fighter, the IAF headquarters had issued express orders to switch on the FOF system for all aircraft coming into land. This instruction was overuled by the base without any explanation

Action is also being taken against officers who ordered for the Friend or Foe Identification, or IFF, to be switched off.

The Identification of Friend or Foe (IFF) - a transponder-based identification system developed during World War II - is an instrument within an aircraft that informs the air defence radars whether incoming aircraft is friendly.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 20:52 IST

tags
top news
2 IAF officers to face court martial over chopper shot down by own missile
2 IAF officers to face court martial over chopper shot down by own missile
After FM’s call, withdrawal limit for PMC Bank customers raised to Rs 40,000
After FM’s call, withdrawal limit for PMC Bank customers raised to Rs 40,000
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, wife Esther Duflo awarded Economics Nobel
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, wife Esther Duflo awarded Economics Nobel
‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana
‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
trending topics
Abhijit BanerjeeSourav GangulyP ChidambaramAmazon Great Indian FestivalXiaomi Redmi K20Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarKaran JoharGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Ranveer SinghPM Modi in Haryana
don't miss
latest news
India News