2 Indian-origin Singaporeans attack guests with knives at wedding; charged

Two Indian-origin Singaporeans were charged on Saturday for attacking two persons with bread knives at a wedding ceremony here.

Muhammad Sajid Saleem, 20, and Niswan Thiruchelvam, 19, appeared before a district court while in remand via video link to have the charges read out to them, The Straits Times reported.

They were each handed one charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with common intention by using bread knives to attack Praveen Raj Chanthiran at an open-air carpark in the suburb housing estates of Boon Lay Drive on Wednesday.

If found guilty, the two accused could be jailed, fined and caned.

Court documents did not state Praveen’s age but the police said in an earlier statement that they attacked two men, aged 22 and 23.

They were not charged with injuring the other man.

On Wednesday, the police received multiple calls for assistance with reports about the attack. The duo believed to have thrown away their weapons before the police arrived at the scene.

They were arrested on Thursday with the help of surveillance cameras.

Footage circulating on social media showed two men wielding long-bladed weapons at a carpark.

On Wednesday, bride Yuroshini Josephine, 25, and groom Emmanuel Ravi, 26, were in the midst of a wedding ritual at home when the groom received a call that his friends, who attended the wedding, had been attacked.

Emmanuel told The Straits Times that the victims were close friends of the family, and added that he knew one of the alleged attackers but not very well.

Praveen, who suffered some 12 cuts on his head and limbs, remains in hospital and will undergo multiple operations.

The other victim, Saran Kumar, had an 8cm gash on the side of his head. He was discharged from hospital on Friday morning.

This was the latest attack involving blades. A man armed with a knife was shot dead by police on March 23.

On March 14, three blade-related incidents, including one where a man was arrested and later charged for allegedly swinging a sword at cars and pedestrians, were reported.

