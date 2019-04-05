2 inmates injured in Srinagar jail clashes

Two inmates were injured in high security Central Jail here after police took action against ‘rioting’ prisoners allegedly resisting restoration of some barracks and attempting to break open, officials said on Friday.

Police and jail officials said some inmates indulged in rioting and arson on Thursday evening leading to a standoff with prison staff and later clashes with police. “It was a law and order issue and police had to be called in,” said senior superintendent of Central Jail Srinagar, Mukesh Kumar refusing to share further details.

According to district officials, the inmates feared being shifted outside the Valley after they were moved out of their barracks for some renovation.

A senior police officer said they intervened after request from jail and district authorities following attempts of “rioting and arson” by some inmates. The officer added that they had to lob teargas and fire pellets to control the inmates. “There was large scale damage to prison property...Two inmates were injured in police action. A case of rioting, violence and arson was also filed,” a senior police officer said.

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, who is also DG (prisons) , did not attend calls despite repeated attempts. He held a meeting in Jammu.

A spokesperson of district administration issued a statement saying the inmates attacked jail premises and damaged vital infrastructure while attempting to break-open the jail gates.

“The situation turned volatile as the inmates used inflammables [LPG cylinders from the common mess ] to attack and damage the security grid of the central jail. More than 400 inmates from 10 barracks in the central area of jail broke open the internal gates and gathered to carry out damage to the entry/exit points in an attempt to escape,” the statement said.

The relatives of the inmates demanded to meet them and gathered outside the jail. Mehmooda, relative of one of the inmates, said that jail authorities should explain why they needed to demolish barracks at night. “...Who demolishes barracks at 9:30 in night? This is injustice...”

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 23:25 IST