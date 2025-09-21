2 killed, 10 injured in Odisha firecracker warehouse explosion

Two people were killed and 10 were injured after a firecracker warehouse at Jhiakata village in Odisha’s Boudh district caught fire and triggered an explosion. Police were probing the cause of the fire and verifying reports about illegal storage of firecrackers. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police identified the two as Bhagaban Behera and Laxhmidhar Behera, residents of Jhiakata, and said several houses were damaged. They suspect a large quantity of explosives and firecrackers was stored illegally.

Police and fire services personnel rescued the injured and took them to Boudh and Phulbani hospitals. Doctors said the condition of some of the injured remained critical. “We were at home when a deafening blast shook the entire village. Many were injured, and two people from our family died. We demand strict action against those involved,” said a relative of Laxmidhar Behera.

