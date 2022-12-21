2 LeT terrorists linked to targeted killings among three shot dead in Shopian

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

While one of them was linked to the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian in October, a second terrorist was behind the killing of a Nepal national in Anantnag last month, they added.

The encounter took place in Munjh Mang area of Shopian at around 6am. Police said one AK-47 rifle and two pistols were recovered from the site.

“03 #terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT killed…,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

A police spokesperson said the encounter erupted after a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Army, police and Central Reserve Police Force in Munjh Mang area in the district.

The spokesperson said the terrorists were killed a day after another LeT operative was held in Baramulla.

“Based on specific inputs, an operation was carried out by joint parties of police and 32 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) on December 18, leading to arrest of one terrorist associate,” the spokesperson said.

“The timely arrest with arms, ammunitions and explosive material has averted a major terrorist attacks like targeted killings in Baramulla and adjoining areas, targeted attacks on convoy vehicles of forces, saving lives of innocent civilians,” the spokesperson added.

Police identified the terrorists as Umar Nazir Bhat of Bon Dialgam in Anantnag, Danish Hussain Kakroo of Qazi Hamam, Baramulla and Lateef Lone of Kachdoora, Shopian.

Kashmir additional general of police Vijay Kumar later told reporters that Lone had recently joined the terrorist ranks. “All the terrorists involved in the killing of minorities have been neutralised. Now only one Adil Wani is at large.”