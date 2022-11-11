2 Maoists killed in gunfight after SOG team comes under fire in Koraput: Police

Two suspected Maoists were killed on Friday in a gunfight with the police in the forests of Koraput district after the Special Operations Group came under attack, police said.

The bodies of the suspected Maoists were found in the Malipadar forested area under Gupteswar gram panchayat in Koraput district’s Boipariguda block on Friday morning, said deputy inspector general of police (south-western range), Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao said.

“Based upon reliable information, a team of SOG conducted an anti-Maoist operation in the forests of Atalguda, Malipadar and Badlipahad villages under Boipariguda police station on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. During this time, the team came across 10-15 Maoists camping in the vicinity of Malipadar village. On seeing the SOG jawans, they started indiscriminate firing due to which the team had to retaliate in self-defence,” said the police officer.

Police later found three country-made guns, tiffin bombs, detonators, Maoist uniforms and 10 packets of cannabis near the bodies. Police said they are still trying to identify the identity of the two deceased.

The Human Rights Protection Cell of Odisha police later lodged a case with Boipariguda police station.

Last month, a woman Maoist cadre was killed in an exchange of fire with a police team in Sindhi forest under Baliguda sub-division of Kandhamal district.

Eight suspected Maoists were killed in gunfights with security personnel in 2021, down from 17 deaths in 2020.