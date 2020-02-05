1 CRPF jawan, 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar: Police

india

A trooper of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and two terrorists were killed during a gun battle on Wednesday in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.

The area has been sealed by police and the army. One militant was also arrested by the CRPF.

Locals said that joint team of police and CRPF intercepted militants who were travelling in a vehicle on the national highway.

“It was a CRPF naka on which three militants who were moving on a two wheeler opened fire. In retaliation two militants were killed and a jawan sustained injuries. A militant was also arrested by the forces.’’

Due to the encounter the vehicular movement on the Srinagar–Baramulla national highway has been stopped.

A senior police officer said the search operation is still underway.

This is the first encounter in the Srinagar district this year and also the first since the dilution of Article 370 in August last year.