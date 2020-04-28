2 minor girls raped in Rajasthan in separate incidents: Police

india

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 15:59 IST

Rajasthan reported two separate incidents of suspected rape of minors from Ajmer and Sirohi districts o n Monday, according to the police.

In Ajmer, an unidentified person abducted an 11-year-old girl at around 4 am on Monday from the courtyard of the house, where she was sleeping with her parents. “Her mother woke her father when she found that their daughter was missing on Monday early morning,” said Mahaveer Sharma, station house officer (SHO), Kekri police station, Ajmer district.

“An hour later, her parents found her in a field about a kilometre away from their home and her clothes were stained in blood. The parents lodged a first information report (FIR) on Monday and a case was registered against the unknown accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and Sections 376 (rape), and 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” SHO Sharma said.

In Sirohi district, a 15-year-old minor girl was allegedly abducted and raped for three consecutive days by a person known to her. On Monday, the accused dropped the rape survivor at her home after which she shared the ordeal with her parents.

Sumer Singh, station house officer (SHO), Pindwara police station, Sirohi district, said that on April 23 after the family finished their dinner, the teenager’s mother told her to lock the entrance gate of the house.

“When she went near the entrance gate, one of her friends in the neighbourhood called her. While she going to her friend’s house, the accused, who is known her, kidnapped her by gagging her mouth. She was taken to a nearby government-run school, which is closed because of the ongoing nationwide lockdown restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, and raped her for three consecutive days,” said SHO Singh.

“On Monday, her family members filed an FIR. A case was registered under the POCSO Act and Section 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the IPC. The rape survivor’s statement has been recorded. Her medical reports are awaited, but further investigations are on,” he added.