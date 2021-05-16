2 more black fungus cases detected, Covid-19 cases dip in Bihar

Two new cases of mucormycosis or black fungus were detected at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) while three others were suspected to be infected with the fungus, taking their total number to 24 on Sunday, when 6,894 new infections of coronavirus — the lowest in a day this month — and 89 deaths were reported in Bihar.

“We got two new confirmed cases of black fungus, taking its total cases at our institute to six,” said Dr Manish Mandal, medical superintendent, IGIMS. Details of the patients were awaited, he added.

Of the new Covid-19 infections reported on Saturday, Patna topped with 1,103 cases, followed by Gaya 381, Samastipur 331, East Champaran 297, Begusarai 270, Madhubani 267, Supaul 240, and Araria 236, among other districts.

Bihar’s test positivity ratio (TPR), which is the people testing positive for the virus out of the total tested, had declined to 6.7% on May 15, the lowest this month. Bihar’s TPR was 15.6% when it went in for a 10-day lockdown on May 5. The state’s lockdown has since been extended to May 25.

The average growth rate of Covid-19 infection between May 8 and 15 also slid to 1.5%.

Bihar inoculated 1,09,706 people against Covid-19 on Sunday as against 1,24,104 people on Saturday and 1,16,441 on Friday because of closure of many vaccination session sites.

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey said 14,000 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B injection, a specific drug for treatment of cases of mucormycosis, were made available to the health department through the World Health Organisation.

Some hospitals had earlier claimed that the injection was not available in the state and they had written to the state drug controller about it.

Around 6,000 vials of injection from this stock were made available to different hospitals in the state. These include AIIMS-Patna (2000 vials), IGIMS, Patna Medical College Hospital, Nalanda Medical College Hospital, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, Bhagalpur (300 vials each), Darbhanga Medical College Hospital, Government Medical College Hospital, Bettiah,, Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital, Gaya, Vardhaman Institute of Medical Sciences, Pawapuri (200 each) and 1,600 vials to the Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences (RMRIMS), Patna.

Pandey said that injections for patients admitted at private facilities would be stored at the RMRIMS.

Around 24 cases of black fungus, associated with Covid-19, have so far been reported in the state.

He also said that 37,430 doses of Remdesivir, for treatment of coronavirus patients, had been made available to various district hospitals while 50,321 doses were available in Patna.