2 more held in killing of BJP workers, journalist in Lakhimpur Kheri

As many as 13 people have so far been held in connection to the first FIR registered in the case where a total of eight people, including four farmers, were killed after an SUV ran over them in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.
Eight people, including four farmers, were killed after an SUV belonging to Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni mowed them down on October 3. (File Photo)
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the second First Information Report (FIR) lodged in the ongoing Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, Uttar Pradesh Police additional director general (law and order) Prashant Kumar said on Tuesday. These are the first arrests made in relation to the second FIR of the case.

Identified as Gurwinder Singh and Vichitra Singh, the fresh arrests have been made pertaining to the killing of four people during the incident earlier this month, including two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, a driver and a local journalist, Kumar added.

As many as 13 people have so far been held in connection to the first FIR registered in the case where a total of eight people, including four farmers, were killed after an SUV belonging to Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni mowed them down. Teni’s son, Ashish Mishra, is the primary accused in the case. On Sunday, news agency ANI reported, citing a senior jail official, that Ashish is suffering from dengue and has been moved to a government hospital.

Of the 13 arrested, four were held last week by the Uttar Pradesh police and SWAT team. A BJP worker named Sumit Jaiswal, who was present in the vehicle during the violence incident on October 3, was one of the four people arrested last week.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has pulled up the Uttar Pradesh police for “dragging its feet” in the matter.

(With inputs from bureau)

