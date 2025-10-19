Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    2 Mumbai airport staff held for smuggling 1.2kg foreign gold worth ₹1.6 crore

    A team leader of the cleaning staff was seen hurriedly placing a packet on the aerobridge staircase upon noticing the DRI sleuths.

    Updated on: Oct 19, 2025 10:16 AM IST
    PTI
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two cleaning staff at Mumbai airport for allegedly trying to smuggle foreign-origin gold valued at 1.6 crore, officials said on Sunday.

    Photo for representation
    Photo for representation

    Investigations point to a smuggling syndicate that used international passengers to hide gold in the aircraft on arrival, which was later retrieved by the airport staff with insider access, an official said.

    The two accused, employees of an airport services company, were apprehended on Saturday, the official said.

    The DRI had specific information that foreign-origin gold was being smuggled through the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here by concealing it within the aircraft and retrieving it through insider airport staff.

    Accordingly, a discreet surveillance was mounted at the airport.

    A team leader of the cleaning staff was seen hurriedly placing a packet on the aerobridge staircase upon noticing the DRI sleuths, the official said.

    The packet was later recovered and found to contain gold dust in wax form, concealed under a white cloth, he said.

    The staff member was immediately apprehended and, during interrogation, he admitted to hiding the packet to avoid detection, the official said.

    He further told officials that his supervisor had retrieved the gold from an aircraft and handed it to him. Based on his statement, the supervisor was also arrested, the official said.

    In total, 1.2 kg of gold dust of 24-karat purity, valued at around 1.6 crore, was seized under the Customs Act, he added.

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/2 Mumbai Airport Staff Held For Smuggling 1.2kg Foreign Gold Worth ₹1.6 Crore
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes