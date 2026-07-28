2 prosecutors assigned to paper leak fast-track court after judge’s message

A day after its first hearing was stalled because government lawyers failed to show up, the newly created fast-track court dedicated to prosecuting exam paper leak cases was assigned two prosecutors by the Directorate of Prosecution, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

The NEET-UG paper leak 2026 was the first case assigned to the court after it was designated as a fast-track court (FILE PHOTO)

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Senior public prosecutor VK Pathak and public prosecutor Arjun Anand would represent the State before special judge Anu Grover Baliga, whose court was designated last week to handle offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act of 2024.

The court, which has been assigned cases related to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2026 paper leak, was to hear the bail application filed by Dinesh and Vikas Biwal, two of the 13 accused arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case.

The NEET-UG paper leak 2026 was the first case assigned to the court after it was designated as a fast-track court to hear cases related to paper leaks and the use of unfair means in public examinations.

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{{^usCountry}} On Monday, the judge put off hearing the bail application to August 3 after no one appeared on behalf of CBI and told the Directorate of Prosecution to assign a prosecutor to the court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday, the judge put off hearing the bail application to August 3 after no one appeared on behalf of CBI and told the Directorate of Prosecution to assign a prosecutor to the court. {{/usCountry}}

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The Delhi high court last week designated the special fast-track court to exclusively hear criminal cases involving question paper leaks and the use of unfair means in public examinations.

According to a notification issued by the high court’s registrar general Arun Bhardwaj, judicial officer Anu Grover Baliga was appointed to preside over the newly created fast-track court at the Rouse Avenue Court Complex. She was previously posted at the Tis Hazari District Court, where she was serving as the judge in charge of the Mediation Centre.

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The special court will exclusively try offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, along with connected offences, the HC’s notification said.

It added that the judicial officer will function under the administrative control of the Principal District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI), Rouse Avenue Courts Complex. All pending cases registered under the 2024 Act and related offences will be transferred to the newly constituted court.