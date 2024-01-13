2 Shankaracharyas ‘openly welcomed’ Ram Temple consecration event, says VHP leader; ‘will visit at…’

Vishva Hindu Parishad working president Alok Kumar said two of the four Shankaracharyas, pontiffs of a Hindu sect that follows the teachings of Adi Shankara, have “openly welcomed” the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. However, none of them would attend the ceremony, and they would visit the temple “as per their convenience”. This comes after a political slugfest erupted following the Opposition parties targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over reports of top spiritual leaders deciding not to attend the consecration ceremony. The Ram temple in Ayodhya (in pic) in nearing completion. (Sourced)

"Shankaracharya of Shri Shringeri Sharda Peeth and Dwarka Sharda Peeth have welcomed (the consecration ceremony). Both of them have said they are happy and that they do not have any grievances with it," the VHP working chief was cited as saying by news agency PTI.

The four Shankaracharyas are the heads of four main mutts in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Odisha and Karnataka, established by the eighth-century seer Adi Shankara.

The Congress earlier criticised the BJP over the reported refusal of invitation to attend the ceremony by all four spiritual leaders over the “incomplete” construction of the temple.

"Ask them (BJP) why the Shankaracharyas are not going (to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony). They said that the construction of Ram Mandir is incomplete; why are the BJP and PM in a hurry? Inaugurating the temple while it is under construction and politicising it. It is evident because elections are nearing," a Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, the pontiff of the Karnataka mutt requested people to disregard “false propaganda” over the event and debunked reports being circulated regarding the Sringeri Mutt expressing its “displeasure” over the concentration event.

"A social media post, which carries a photo of Dakshinamnaya Sringeri Sharada Peethadheeshwara, His Holiness Paramapujya Jagadguru Shankaracharya Sri Sri Bharati Tirtha Mahaswamiji, conveys that the Sringeri Shankaracharya, in a message, has expressed displeasure over the Prana-pratishtha. However, the Sringeri Shankaracharya has not given any such message," the mutt said.

The VHP working chief said Shankaracharya of Odisha's Govardhan Peeth has expressed his happiness over the construction of the Ram Temple. "Only Jyotirpeeth Shankaracharya has made certain remarks,” he added.

Head of Odisha's mutt Nischalananda Saraswati had said he would skip the ceremony earlier. On Wednesday, Uttarakhand’s Jyotir Mutt head, Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, announced that four prominent Shankaracharya will not attend the event. In a video message, he said the ceremony is against the sacred scriptures.