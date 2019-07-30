2 SpiceJet pilots banned for a year by DGCA

india

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 01:06 IST

The two pilots of the SpiceJet flight that overshot the runway and remained stuck just off it for four days in Mumabi, resulting in the closure of the main runway at one of India’s busiest airports, have been barred from flying for a year by the aviation regulator.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which issued the order suspending the licences of the two pilots for a year said that they have to undergo corrective training following the suspension period. The incident dates back to July 1.

DGCA’s order mentions that the touchdown happened at a high speed and that the pilots landed the aircraft “ after consuming half the runway.” It also refers to the landing approach as unstabilised.

Following the incident, 230 flights over four days were cancelled and close to 400 delayed. the only Disabled Aircraft Retrieval Kit available in the country was in Mangaluru, clearing an Air India Express aircraft which overshot the runway there a few days before the SpiceJet incident. DGCA subsequently ordered India’s six busiest airports to buy such kits.

In addition to the suspension and training, one of the two pilots has been asked to fly as first officer for six months before he can fly as captain.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation also issued show-cause notices to four senior SpiceJet officials over alleged safety lapses.

The alleged lapses pertain to incidents reported within 72 hours, in which three SpiceJet flights — Bhopal-Surat, Pune-Kolkata and Jaipur-Mumbai , the flight in question— overshot the runway on landing.

“The late touchdown not only points to pilot error but also shows the lack of proper training since the incident keeps on happening. The DGCA must ensure such incidents are not repeated and if one airline is guilty on more than one occasion, action on airline also need to be taken,” said aviation safety expert Mohan Ranganathan.

