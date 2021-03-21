2 suspects in Mansukh Hiran’s suspicious death sent to 10 days of police custody

Two men arrested on Sunday in connection with the suspicious death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran whose SUV laden with explosives was found near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia on February 25, were sent to police custody till March 30.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) probing Hiran’s death had arrested the two men in the early hours of Sunday. One of them is 55-year-old Vinayak Shinde, a convicted constable on parole in Lakhan Bhaiya encounter case and the other is a bookie Naresh Dhare (31). They were called for questioning on Saturday before they were arrested on Sunday.

The ATS had sought the custody of Shinde and Dhare for 14 days to join the dots in the case but the court allowed them 10 days.

“The ATS have seized three mobile phones and eight SIM cards. These SIM cards were provided by Naresh Dhare. The car which they have used during crime is yet to be recovered. Other mobile phones which are used during crime are yet to be recovered. The ATS said they needed their custody to establish a crime scene and recover the jewellery, credit card, debit card of the deceased which the accused have already disposed of. The ATS also said their custodial interrogation is necessary to establish connection between the SUV found at Antilla and murder of Mansukh Hiran, and also the involvement of others with the accused,” said Ashok Mane, lawyer for the two suspects.

On Saturday, the Centre suo motu handed over the probe into the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is already probing the case of the explosives-laden SUV.

Hiran was found dead under mysterious circumstances on March 4. His body washed up in a creek in Thane district. His mouth was stuffed with handkerchiefs and covered with a scarf, and all his personal belongings, including his ring, chain and wrist watch, were missing from his person.

In her statement to the Maharashtra ATS team, Hiran’s wife Vimla (43) that she was certain that her husband was murdered and that she suspected Mumbai crime branch assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze’s involvement in it. Vaze is already in custody of the NIA for his alleged role in placing the SUV near Antilia.