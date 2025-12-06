2 teenage boys ‘sexually assaulted’ on trip to Lucknow, probe on

VARANASI: Two teenage boys were allegedly sexually assaulted by a man who took them to Lucknow on the pretext of getting them selected in a cricket team, police said on Friday. After receiving the complaint, police registered a case and sent the boys for medical examination. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)

A police officer said the boys belong to a locality under Bhelupur police station. One victim is 14 and the other 15 years old, and both are students of Class 9.

The matter came to light on Friday. Police said the victims’ families filed a complaint alleging that the accused sexually assaulted them for three consecutive days.

After receiving the complaint, police registered a case and sent the boys for medical examination.

Circle officer, Bhelupur, Gaurav Kumar, said that based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused.