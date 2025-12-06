Search
Sat, Dec 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

2 teenage boys ‘sexually assaulted’ on trip to Lucknow, probe on

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 06, 2025 12:32 pm IST

Police said the victims’ families filed a complaint alleging that the accused sexually assaulted them for three consecutive days.

VARANASI: Two teenage boys were allegedly sexually assaulted by a man who took them to Lucknow on the pretext of getting them selected in a cricket team, police said on Friday.

After receiving the complaint, police registered a case and sent the boys for medical examination. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)
After receiving the complaint, police registered a case and sent the boys for medical examination. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)

A police officer said the boys belong to a locality under Bhelupur police station. One victim is 14 and the other 15 years old, and both are students of Class 9.

The matter came to light on Friday. Police said the victims’ families filed a complaint alleging that the accused sexually assaulted them for three consecutive days.

After receiving the complaint, police registered a case and sent the boys for medical examination.

Circle officer, Bhelupur, Gaurav Kumar, said that based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 2 teenage boys ‘sexually assaulted’ on trip to Lucknow, probe on
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On