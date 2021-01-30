Two terrorists were arrested by security forces during an encounter in south Kashmir's Lelhar village late on Friday night, and another, who was injured during the gunfight, was shifted to a hospital.

A joint operation was launched by the security forces at Lelhar village late Friday night after learning about the presence of terrorists in the area. The operation ended with the arrest of two terrorists, affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen.

Police spokesman said both terrorists surrendered along with two AK 47 rifles before senior security officers. "One terrorist, who was injured in the encounter, has been shifted to hospital for medical treatment."

Officials said that the injured terrorist was first taken to Pulwama district hospital before he was shifted to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.

On Friday, three terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Pulwama during a cordon and search operation at Mandoora in Tral area, following information about the presence of militants there.

The encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire at the security forces, inviting retaliatory fire, police said.

“The killed terrorists were identified as Waris Hassan of Naibugh, Aarif Bashir of Monghama and Ahtisham Ul Haq of Check Noorpora area of Awantipora. They were associated with the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen,” said a police spokesperson.