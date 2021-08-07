2 terrorists killed in Rajouri encounter: Cops

Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Thannamandi area of Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri district early on Friday, police said.

“An encounter has started in Pangai village in Thanamandi area of Rajouri. Three to four (terrorists) are expected to be trapped,” said additional director general of police Mukesh Singh. Later, the army confirmed that two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire. “We feel they (terrorists) have moved from Kashmir to this side,” he said, adding that two of them are foreigners.

Singh said security forces were tracking a group of terrorists in the forest belts of the Rajouri district for the past one month. “Today, we got inputs from Thanamandi, resulting in an encounter in the forest belt.”

Firing started as soon as security forces zeroed-in on the location of the terrorists, said officials familiar with the matter.

Suspected Pak drone drops arms, ammunition

Meanwhile, security forces on Friday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, dropped by a Pakistani drone, from the border district of Samba. “Own vigilant troops #RisingStarCorps spotted Drone activity near the IB in #Samba at early hours today. Search of the area resulted in recovery of arms and ammunition.@adgpi,” Western Command, Indian Army tweeted.