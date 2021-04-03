2 terrorists linked to attack on BJP leader among 3 killed

Srinagar Three terrorists, including two involved in the attack on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Srinagar in which a police constable was killed on Thursday, were shot dead in an encounter in Pulwama, police officials said on Friday.

A joint cordon-and-search operation was launched in Ghat Mollah area of Pulwama’s Kakapora late on Thursday night based on intel about the presence of terrorists, the officers added.

According to Kashmir inspector general of police (IGP) Vijay Kumar, the terrorists had taken four to five people hostage which delayed the operation.

The terrorists who were killed were identified as Nissar, Suhail and Junaid, Kumar said. All three took up the gun this year, he added.

Nissar and Suhail carried out the attack on BJP leader Anwar Khan in Naugam on Thursday along with two others, the officer said. All three terrorists were affiliated with the Al-Badr outfit, he added.

According to officials, Thursday’s attack was carried out by terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Al-Badr outfits. “It was a joint attack by two groups in which two militants were from Pulwama district and two from Srinagar city,” Kumar said.

“The rifle that was snatched from the policeman [during Thursday’s attack] was also recovered along with an AK-47 and a pistol from the encounter site. This proves that these people had carried the attack on BJP leader’s house. Officials are trying to nab the other two terrorists,” he added.

The vehicle used in Thursday’s attack was also recovered from near the encounter site, the IGP said. “This vehicle belonged to the person in whose house the encounter took place,” he added.

The encounter happened in the house of Nawaz Dar, an associate of the terrorists, officials said. Dar has been taken into custody, they added.

Meanwhile, there were reports of clashes between civilians and forces near the encounter site. “A lady was injured in cross firing while two to three people sustained injuries after a stone pelting incident,” officials familiar with the matter said.