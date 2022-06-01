2 terrorists shot dead in Pulwama encounter: Police

Two local Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, who were involved in killing of civilians, were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The encounter in Rajpora village, in Awantipora, broke out on Monday evening when Awantipora Police, Arm (42RR) and CRPF 130Bn/180Bn launched a joint operation following inputs about the possible presence of terrorists in the area.

“During the search operation, as the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, two local terrorists were killed,” a J&K police spokesman said in a statement.

The terrorists were identified as Shahid Ahmad Rather of Tral, linked with JeM, and Umar Yousuf of Shopian, who was linked with LeT, the statement said.

“The bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter. They were categorized terrorists and part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on police/forces and civilian atrocities,” the spokesman said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shahid was involved in the killing of a woman, Shakeela of Aripal, and a government employee, Javaid Ahmad of Lurgam Tral, last year, the spokesperson said.

“Shahid was also involved in motivating and recruiting local youth to join terrorist ranks and on his motivation, Mohammad Shafi Dar of Wagad, Tral, had joined terrorist ranks but neutralised in an anti-terrorist operation in Kulgam last year,” the spokesperson added.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including two AK-47 rifles, were recovered from the encounter site. “A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated,” the statement said.

Six terrorists have been killed in Pulwama and Anantnag districts of south Kashmir in separate operations in the last four days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday two JeM terrorists linked to the killing of a police constable were neutralised in an encounter in Pulwama’s Gundipora area.

On May 28, two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter in Shitipora, Bijbehara area of Anantnag.