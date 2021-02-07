2 traffickers including one who used Mercedes car to push drugs nabbed in Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two notorious drug traffickers from Mumbai’s Jogeshwari and Dongri areas on Saturday, officials said Sunday.

While Ibrahim Mujawar alias Ibrahim Kaskar was arrested from Jogeshwari, his supplier Asif Rajkotwala was nabbed from Dongri. An NCB official who did not wish to be named said they seized drugs and Ibrahim’s Mercedes car.

The NCB official also said that Ibrahim was using his high-end car to peddle and distribute drugs to high profile customers in Mumbai’s western suburbs. Ibrahim is allegedly also involved in two other cases including one of assaulting police personnel and an attempted murder.

As part of a drive, an NCB team carried out a raid in Jogeshwari and nabbed Ibrahim Mujawar alias Ibrahim Kaskar who allegedly deals in Mephedrone o MD. During a search, the team found 100 gram of MD from his possession. During interrogation he revealed that the MD was supplied to him by Asif Rajkotwala who lives in Dongri area in south Mumbai.

The NCB team then rushed to Dongri and arrested Rajkotwala and allegedly recovered a small quantity of charas from possession, the bureau’s official said.

The two drug dealers are said to have been working together for a year. Ibrahim is currently on bail and came in contact with Rajkotwala through a common friend who is also on the NCB’s list of wanted persons.

Last month, the NCB arrested two drug dealers - Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan and his associate Arif Bhujwala, both are residents of South Mumbai.

The two men were allegedly running a drug laboratory in Dongri area where Bhujwala manufactured MD from more than three years. The NCB seized drugs worth Rs. 8 to 10 crore, two automatic revolvers and cash ₹21,825,600 from Bhujwala’s residence. The NCB has also seized a diary from Bhujwala’s residence, in which codes and some of the networks of the drug cartel were mentioned in it.

All the links are being verified and drug suppliers and peddlers across the city and outside are being nabbed, the NCB said.