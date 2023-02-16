2 truck drivers die in separate accidents on Jammu-Srinagar highway

JAMMU: Two truck drivers were killed when their vehicles rolled down the gorge in separate accidents on the Jammu-Srinagar highway past Wednesday midnight, police said.

Police said the two fatal accidents took place in the Ramban district. The first accident took place at about 12.30am on Thursday when the Srinagar-bound truck skidded off the road in the Panthyal area and fell into the gorge. The truck driver was identified as Shamsher Singh of Tarn Taran in Punjab.

The second accident was reported at 7.45am on Thursday when the dumper truck lost control and fell down the gorge. The deceased driver was identified as Sajid Rashid of Darshipora in Banihal by the police.