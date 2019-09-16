e-paper
2 US citizens arrested for flying drone near Rashtrapati Bhavan

Police have recovered a few photographs of the high-security Central Secretariat area captured through the video camera fitted in the drone.

india Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:32 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Flying of drones is banned in the capital.
Flying of drones is banned in the capital.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT file photo)
         

Delhi Police have taken a father-son duo, both US citizens, into custody for flying a drone near Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Both were taken into custody on September 14, police said.

Police have recovered a few photographs of the high-security Central Secretariat area captured through the video camera fitted in the drone.

Flying of drones is banned in the capital.

Police are questioning the duo and further investigation is on.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 10:27 IST

