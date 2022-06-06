Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2 western disturbances resulted in lower heatwave conditions in May: IMD

In May, six western disturbances moved across the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India, the weather bureau said
Average maximum temperature in May was 35.07 degrees Celsius against the normal of 35.17 degrees. (PTI)
Published on Jun 06, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: Two western disturbances and a severe thunderstorm lowered heatwave conditions over northwest and central India in May compared to April, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

In May, six western disturbances moved across the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India, the weather bureau said. Of these, two were active — May 1-5 and May 22-25.

The second active western disturbance induced a low pressure area over northwest Rajasthan and neighbouring areas May 23 that caused rains over western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on May 22-24, the Met department said. A severe squall over northwest India, which caused high winds of 100kmph in parts of Delhi, also lowered temperatures significantly.

“All these factors primarily kept the heatwave conditions under control, as compared to what we saw in April,” the Met said.

Average maximum temperature in May was 35.07 degrees Celsius against the normal of 35.17 degrees. The average minimum temperature was 24.84 degrees, slightly higher than the normal of 24.32 degrees. The average mean temperature for India was 29.96 degrees, as opposed to the normal of 29.74 degrees, based on data from 1981 to 2010.

“For the country as a whole, the average maximum temperature was normal with anomaly of -0.1 degrees Celsius; the average minimum temperature was above normal with an anomaly of 0.52 degrees Celsius and the mean temperature was above normal with anomaly of 0.21 degrees Celsius,” the IMD said in its assessment.

