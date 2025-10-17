2 workers dead in explosion at private shipyard in Goa, 4 more injured

PANAJI: Two workers were killed and four others seriously injured in an explosion that took place at a private shipyard in south Goa on Friday. The explosion took place at a shipyard owned by Vijai Marine Services, (Photo:vijaimarine.com/Representative Image)

The explosion, which took place at a shipyard owned by Vijai Marine Services, is suspected to have occurred in an enclosed chamber on an under-repair ship at about 6 pm.

“We received a call at around 6:10 pm informing us of a blast at Vijai Marine Services Shipyard. By the time we reached, the casualties had been shifted to the hospital. There was a blast at the electrical panel on the anchor deck of a ship that was under repair. The two who died were employed on a daily wage basis,” leading firefighter Antonio Moniz said.

Moniz said the work on the 160-metre vessel was nearing completion and had already been lowered into the water following a paint job.

The official stressed only an investigation would indicate the reasons for the blast.

Revenue official Naguesh Naik said the two workers were declared dead at the hospital. The four injured have suffered 80% burn injuries and remain in serious condition. “One person has been discharged,” Naik said.

Officials of Vijai Marine Services remain unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts to reach out to them.