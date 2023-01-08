Home / India News / 2 workers killed as slab of under-construction building collapses in Hyderabad: Report

2 workers killed as slab of under-construction building collapses in Hyderabad: Report

Published on Jan 08, 2023 06:52 AM IST

The incident took place when the slab on the fifth floor of the building collapsed on the roof of the fourth floor and subsequently the third floor, where two workers got trapped under the debris and died, news agency PTI quoted police.

The rescue operation was conducted by Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel, the fire department, and the police.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Two people died and another was injured on Saturday after an under-construction building collapsed in Hyderabad's Shanthi Nagar, located under Kukatpally police station limits.

Another worker escaped with minor injuries, while the bodies of the two workers were recovered, a police official at Kukatpally police station said. Three people were rescued.

“At 4am we received a rescue call about a building collapse. We immediately sprung into action. Five people were at the top of the building during collapse. Three people were rescued and two died,” a fire official was quoted by news agency ANI.

The rescue operation was conducted by Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel, the fire department, and the police.

(With agency inputs)

