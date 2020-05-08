20 more Nanded-linked Covid-19 cases reported in Punjab

india

Updated: May 08, 2020 01:39 IST

At least 39 more people, including 20 who returned from pilgrimage to Takht Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra’s Nanded recently, tested positive for the coronavirus disease, or Covid-19 in Punjab on Thursday.

With this, the state’s tally of those infected with the disease reached 1,673.

Of these, 13 men, all Nanded returnees aged between 20 and 68, are from Tarn Taran district where the Covid-19 tally reached 157, of which 156 are pilgrims. One man had come from Rajasthan.

Deputy commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal said the 13 positive patients were quarantined at the Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College at Sarhali village.

In Jalandhar, 11 fresh positive cases of infection surfaced on Thursday, taking the district’s tally to 148.

In Amritsar, eight more people were found infected with the virus on Thursday. Civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore said, “Of the eight, six are pilgrims who returned from Nanded. The other two are their close contacts. Of a total of 274 total cases in Amritsar, 255 are Nanded returnees and their contacts.”

In Faridkot, an 80-year-old woman, who returned from Nanded in Maharashtra, tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, taking the district’s count to 45.

The elderly woman was admitted to the isolation ward of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH), Faridkot.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said, “The woman was quarantined upon her return and her swab samples were sent for testing. A total of 130 pilgrims have returned to the district from Hazur Sahib, of whom 38 tested positive while reports of 21 are pending. At present, there is only one active case in the district.”