Anantapur , Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said as many as 200 Telugu people are stranded in riot-hit Nepal, and that Minister Nara Lokesh has been entrusted with monitoring real-time developments. 200 Telugu people stranded in Nepal, Minister Lokesh monitoring situation: Andhra CM

Addressing the ‘Super Six Super Hit’ meeting here, Naidu said it is the state government's duty to respond when Telugu people are in difficult times.

“There are protests happening in Nepal, and around 200 Telugu people are stuck there; I have instructed the HRD Minister Nara Lokesh to monitor the situation in real-time governance. This is our duty to respond and stand with our people in these difficult times,” Naidu said.

The government has set up an Emergency Cell at Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi to assist Telugu-speaking citizens stranded in Nepal, which is witnessing civil unrest.

Andhra Pradesh Bhavan Commissioner Arja Srikanth said Chandrababu Naidu asked Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and officials of Andhra Bhavan to extend all possible support.

"In view of the ongoing unrest in Nepal, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has set up an Emergency Cell at Bhavan, New Delhi, to provide immediate support and ensure the safety of Telugu citizens currently stranded in Nepal," said Srikanth in a press release issued late on Tuesday.

According to Srikanth, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu in Nepal, has assured complete cooperation, and around 30 Telugu people in Bafal, Kathmandu, are currently being assisted with food, accommodation, and medical aid.

The Commissioner said that an official has been designated as the emergency nodal officer at Bhavan.

He noted that the TDP-led government is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to monitor the situation and safeguard Telugu people.

A few Telugu families staying at a Hotel in Kathmandu were shifted to a nearby guest house after reports of agitators gathering outside and threatening arson, he added.

The Emergency Cell is functioning round-the-clock, coordinating with the embassy and local representatives to ensure the safety and welfare of Telugu people in Nepal, the release added.

