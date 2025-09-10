Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

200 Telugu people stranded in Nepal, Minister Lokesh monitoring situation: Andhra CM

PTI |
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 05:12 pm IST

200 Telugu people stranded in Nepal, Minister Lokesh monitoring situation: Andhra CM

Anantapur , Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said as many as 200 Telugu people are stranded in riot-hit Nepal, and that Minister Nara Lokesh has been entrusted with monitoring real-time developments.

200 Telugu people stranded in Nepal, Minister Lokesh monitoring situation: Andhra CM
200 Telugu people stranded in Nepal, Minister Lokesh monitoring situation: Andhra CM

Addressing the ‘Super Six Super Hit’ meeting here, Naidu said it is the state government's duty to respond when Telugu people are in difficult times.

“There are protests happening in Nepal, and around 200 Telugu people are stuck there; I have instructed the HRD Minister Nara Lokesh to monitor the situation in real-time governance. This is our duty to respond and stand with our people in these difficult times,” Naidu said.

The government has set up an Emergency Cell at Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi to assist Telugu-speaking citizens stranded in Nepal, which is witnessing civil unrest.

Andhra Pradesh Bhavan Commissioner Arja Srikanth said Chandrababu Naidu asked Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and officials of Andhra Bhavan to extend all possible support.

"In view of the ongoing unrest in Nepal, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has set up an Emergency Cell at Bhavan, New Delhi, to provide immediate support and ensure the safety of Telugu citizens currently stranded in Nepal," said Srikanth in a press release issued late on Tuesday.

According to Srikanth, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu in Nepal, has assured complete cooperation, and around 30 Telugu people in Bafal, Kathmandu, are currently being assisted with food, accommodation, and medical aid.

The Commissioner said that an official has been designated as the emergency nodal officer at Bhavan.

He noted that the TDP-led government is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to monitor the situation and safeguard Telugu people.

A few Telugu families staying at a Hotel in Kathmandu were shifted to a nearby guest house after reports of agitators gathering outside and threatening arson, he added.

The Emergency Cell is functioning round-the-clock, coordinating with the embassy and local representatives to ensure the safety and welfare of Telugu people in Nepal, the release added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 200 Telugu people stranded in Nepal, Minister Lokesh monitoring situation: Andhra CM
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On