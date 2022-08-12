2,000 live cartridges recovered in east Delhi ahead of Independence Day, 6 held

Days ahead of the celebrations for India's 75th Independence Day, 2,000 live cartridges have been found in Delhi, police said on Friday.

The police has been maintaining strict vigil in the city ahead of the I-Day celebrations. Officials are yet to reveal more details on the seizure but six people are reported to have been arrested.

Friday's incident comes just days after an 'active ISIS member' was arrested in the national capital earlier this week. The accused is a second-year student of Jamia Millia Islamia University.

In a statement on Sunday, the anti-terror agency said that searches were carried out at the home of accused - Mohsin Ahmad. He was later arrested in the case pertaining to “online and on-ground activities” of the terror outfit ISIS.

“Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in collection of funds for ISIS from sympathizers in India as well as abroad." Ahmad has also been accused of “sending these funds” to Syria and other places "in the form of cryptocurrency in order to further the activities of ISIS,” the statement highlighted.

India is set to mark its 75th Independence Day on Monday and elaborate arrangements have been done for the occasion. Cops in many states are alert in view of security concerns.

The government has been holding multiple special events under the "Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" initiative.

