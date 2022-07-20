2002 riots case: Ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt sent to judicial custody

A metropolitan court in Ahmedabad on Wednesday sent ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt to judicial custody after his seven-day remand ended July 20.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the police was granted remand for Bhatt on July 13 for investigation in a case linked to the 2002 Gujarat riots, in which former DGP R B Sreekumar and activist Teesta Setalvad are co-accused.

The SIT, which had earlier sought 14-day remand, did not seek further remand for Bhatt on Wednesday.

The case against the three was filed by the Gujarat crime branch following an order by the Supreme Court on June 24 which said they wanted “to keep the pot boiling for ulterior design” in connection with Gujarat riots cases.

The case was registered on June 25 under sections 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence), 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) read with 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

Bhatt was lodged at Palanpur jail in Banaskantha district since 2018 for planting narcotics to frame a Rajasthan-based lawyer. He was also convicted for life in a custodial death case.