Supreme Court rejects 2012 Delhi gang rape case convict’s plea says ‘all his remedies exhausted’

india

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 15:43 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday stated that Mukesh Singh, one of the four death-row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case, has exhausted all his remedies and that no fresh evidence can be entertained at this level. The apex court rejected his plea.

Mukesh Singh had moved the Supreme Court earlier in the day claiming he was not in Delhi when the crime took place on December 16, 2012.

The top court today said that it does not find any merit in Singh’s plea and therefore his petition cannot be entertained.

Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed Singh’s plea that challenged a trial court order which rejected his claim that he was not in the national capital when the crime was committed.

The high court on Wednesday said there were no grounds to interfere in the detailed and reasoned order of the trial court.

Earlier on Thursday, President Ram Nath Kovind refused to consider the second mercy petition filed by 2012 Delhi gang rape case convicts Pawan Gupta and Akshay Thakur.

The four convicts will be hanged at 5:30 am tomorrow, as per the death warrant issued by a Delhi court.

The Supreme Court today also dismissed the curative petition filed by Gupta against a January 20 judgment of the top court which had dismissed his claim of juvenility.

The four men had assaulted and gang raped a 23-year-old paramedic student inside a moving bus in South Delhi on December 16, 2012. The young woman died at a hospital in Singapore two weeks later.