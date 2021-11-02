2020 riots: Facebook representatives to appear before Delhi House committee

Facebook’s representatives will appear before the Delhi assembly’s peace and harmony committee in connection with the February 2020 riots in the national Capital even as the company has sought more time for it, the panel said on Tuesday. The committee has accordingly rescheduled its hearing to November 18.

The panel last week issued a notice to the social media company, asking it to send by October 31 the names and designations of representatives, who will appear before it on November 2.

In a statement, the panel said in response to its notice dated October 27, Facebook requested for a 14-day extension to ensure the availability of senior representatives, who are best placed to provide the ruling Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker Raghav Chadha-led committee with the required data. It added Facebook India’s public policy head made the request via an email on October 29.

The panel said considering the request and reasons stated therein, it decided to grant the extension to Facebook India to make available suitable senior representatives. It added in continuation of the panel’s previous proceedings, it called upon representatives of Facebook India to depose before the committee.

In its response to the committee over email, which the panel shared with the press, Facebook said: “We will be happy to appear and offer our assistance to the committee... However, we respectfully request an extension of at least 14 days to appear before the committee in order to ensure the availability of senior representatives with the requisite knowledge and who are best placed to provide the committee with the data required.”

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the company has responded to the committee’s summons but did not comment further on the matter.

The notice sent to Facebook on October 27, a copy of which HT has seen, said the failure in complying with it could lead to proceedings for breach of contempt/privilege of the assembly.

The committee is examining the communal disharmony that led to the violence in Delhi last year and for recommending suitable measures to defuse the situation and restore harmony among communities. The violence left at least 53 people dead.

The panel justified the notice citing the Supreme Court’s July 8 order upholding the powers of the panel to summon both members and non-members including representatives of Facebook.

It told the Supreme Court in October 2020 that it summoned Facebook India vice-president and managing director, Ajit Mohan, as a witness to ascertain the social media platform’s views on whether it contributed in any way to the build-up of the February 2020 communal violence.

The panel wants suggestions on how social media platforms could be used to strengthen unity among citizens. Facebook executives were summoned as witnesses, not as accused, an affidavit filed by Delhi deputy secretary Sadanand Sah said. Sah added no coercive action was intended.

Mohan and Facebook moved Supreme Court on September 22 last year, challenging the panel’s notices. The summons stemmed from the committee’s decision to look into Facebook’s role following several foreign media reports that purported to show that the social media company may have acted in a politically partisan manner.

Earlier this year, the assembly panel issued a fresh notice to Facebook India, asking that a “senior competent person” appear and testify before it.

Mohan has previously questioned the jurisdiction of the panel.