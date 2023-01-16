'2023 a crucial year': BJP eyes win in all 9 state polls as it holds key meet

The BJP is holding a two-day National Executives meeting in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a grand roadshow ahead of the key meeting that comes ahead of nine state elections due in the coming months. Top leaders - including Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers - are attending the crucial party gathering in the national capital. The BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad - shortly after the conclusion of the mega roadshow - held a presser where he gave details of party chief JP Nadda's address. "2023 is an important year for us, JP Nadda ji told us at the meeting. This year, we have to fight elections in nine states while the Lok Sabha polls are due next year. The party members have been told that we have to win all nine state elections," Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

"PM Modi gave the mandate that we should identify weak booths and strengthen them and increase outreach. 72,000 booths were identified and today BJP president conveyed in the address that 1.3 lakh booths were reached," Ravi Shankar Prasad said in his briefing. He also said that Nadda - at the National Executive Meet - highlighted that India's Covid management had drawn praise from US President Joe Biden. "President Vladimir Putn has publicly praised India's foreign policy," he further pointed out.

Counting the achievements of the NDA government at the centre, he further underlined: "The president also remarked that India has piped the UK to become the fifth-largest economy in the world. Not only that we have become the second largest manufacturer of mobile phones in the world, more than 95 per cent of mobile phones used in India are 'Made In India'."

The party aims to secure a third straight term in the Lok Sabha elections next year while it also eyes victory in the state elections in the run up to the national polls.

(With inputs from ANI)

