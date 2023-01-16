PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Delhi ahead of key BJP meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Delhi ahead of a key national executive meeting of the BJP in the national capital. BJP chief JP Nadda addressed the National Office Bearers' meeting before the grand roadshow.

The Prime Minister's roadshow was held between Sardar Patel Marg and the NDMC Convention Centre in Central Delhi where Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman among other top leaders had reached for the crucial party gathering.

At the mega event, visuals showed a sea of crowd as enthusiastic party workers and locals gathered in the midst of four-layered security arrangements.

The Delhi Traffic Police drew extensive plans for the event. Eight roads, including the arterial routes - Jantar Mantar Road, Ashoka Road and Bangla Sahib Lane - were temporarily closed "as part of the traffic arrangements made for the road show", officials said. "Traffic will be impacted in Lutyens Delhi and police have planned necessary diversions," officers were quoted as saying in an HT report earlier.

“BJP is organising a road show from Patel Chowk to Sansad Marg and Jai Singh Road junction from 3pm on Monday. Special traffic arrangements will be in place in the area around the road show’s route,” the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Last week, the Prime Minister had led a roadshow in Karnataka's Hubbali where a youth was seen rushing towards him, triggering concerns over his security. The police, however, later said the incident could not be called a security breach as everyone had been frisked and checked.

“Those who were allowed inside the barricade were checked and this teenager had permission to approach the Prime Minister as per the original plan. But we will submit a report over to the SPG as per protocol,” an officer was quoted as saying in an HT report earlier. The youth was seen rushing towards the Prime Minister with a garland.

