Home / India News / 2023 West Bengal Panchayat Elections: See result here

2023 West Bengal Panchayat Elections: See result here

ByHT News Desk
Jul 11, 2023 04:45 PM IST

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has maintained its early advantage as the counting of votes for the West Bengal Panchayat election continues in the state. According to the latest trends and results, the TMC has emerged victorious in 8,232 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured 1,714 seats. The Congress party has managed to secure 362 seats thus far.

Murshidabad: Counting of votes for the West Bengal panchayat polls underway, at a centre in Murshidabad district, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The current trends indicate that the TMC is leading in 2,712 panchayat seats, whereas the BJP is in the lead in 734 seats. Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has clinched victory in 599 seats and is leading in 531 seats.

Here is how the parties are faring in the Gram Panchayat, Zilla Samiti and Zilla Parishad elections:

PartiesGram PanchayatPanchayat SamitiZila Parishad
TMC178328124
BJP262016
Left11201
Congress13700
Others8800

The following is the data for the 2023 Bengal Panchayat Polls elections, organized by political parties:

Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 1783 seats in Gram Panchayat, 28 seats in Panchayat Samiti, 124 seats in Zila Parishad.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) obtained 262 seats in Gram Panchayat and 16 seats in Zila Parishad with no seats so far in Panchayat Samiti.

Left Front won 112 seats in Gram Panchayat and one in Zila Parishad.

Indian National Congress (INC) secured 137 seats in Gram Panchayat and none in Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad.

The remaining parties, collectively referred to as "Others," obtained 88 seats only in Gram Panchayat.

Repolling

The panchayat elections, which took place on July 8, witnessed a significant participation of approximately 5.67 crore voters who determined the political destiny of 2.06 lakh candidates.

The re-polling, ordered by the state election commission following deadly violence and booth-capturing incidents reported the voting, was held on Monday with 69.85-per cent of all eligible voters casting their ballots till 5pm. On Monday, four more persons were reported dead, taking the toll of political violence to 42 since June 8, when the three-tier local body polls were announced.

