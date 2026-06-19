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20-year-old due to reappear for NEET dies after falling from Indore building

Santosh Dudhi, a police officer, said prima facie it appears to be a suicide, but they are not ruling out the possibility of an accident

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 04:33 pm IST
By Shruti Tomar
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A 20-year-old student, due to reappear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses on Sunday, died after falling from the third floor of a building in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore late Thursday night. It is the latest in a series of such cases since the cancellation of the test on May 12 due to the compromised paper.

The student was to reappear for the NEET on Sunday.

The 20-year-old’s sister said that the aspirant was under immense pressure, as this was her last chance to clear the exam after three failed attempts. The aspirant was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries on Friday.

Santosh Dudhi, a police officer, said prima facie it appears to be a suicide, but they are not ruling out the possibility of an accident. “Her mobile phone has been seized, as she was speaking to someone at the time of the fall. The Forensic Science Laboratory team has inspected the scene.”

The aspirant, daughter of a medical officer from Dhar, was living with her sister in Indore. “She had failed three times, but this time she was confident of passing the exam. After the exam was cancelled, she was under stress. We enrolled her in a pharmacy course and advised her not to feel pressured, but she was unwilling to give up her dream of becoming a doctor,” her sister said.

Two NEET aspirants died in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan this week, with police suspecting the cases to be of suicide. In Dehradun, a 23-year-old woman preparing for the NEET was found dead in her room. A handwritten note recovered from the spot purportedly suggested that the woman was depressed.

In Rajasthan’s Sikar district, a 22-year-old NEET aspirant was found dead ahead of his third attempt.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

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