21 MPs seek Tamil Nadu anthem to be sung first at state events, write to governor

Twenty-one members of parliament (MPs) have written to Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar amid a controversy over the state anthem, 'Tamil Thai Vaazhthu', being placed third during a convocation ceremony as well as at university and government events in the state.

The MPs have written to Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, saying that many viewed the state anthem being sung third as "an unintended slight" to the Tamil people. (PTI/File Photo)

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In a letter dated August 5 (Wednesday), the MPs referred to the order followed during the 33rd convocation of state-run Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli on July 28.

They said directions from Raj Bhavan resulted in the ceremony opening with Vande Mataram, followed by the National Anthem, while 'Tamizh Thai Vaazhthu' was sung third.

List of MPs who wrote to Governor

The letter carries the signatures of P Chidambaram, B Manickam Tagore, Karti Chidambaram, Thol Thirumavalavan, Durai Vaiko and 16 other members of parliament from Tamil Nadu.

The MPs said they were making the representation "not as a complaint, but as a respectful request" so that state institutions continue to function "with dignity and without avoidable controversy."

What MPs said in the letter

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{{^usCountry}} The MPs said many people in Tamil Nadu viewed the state anthem being sung third as "an unintended slight" to the Tamil people and to Manonmaniam Sundaranar Pillai, after whom the university is named and who wrote ‘Neeraarum Kadaludutha’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MPs said many people in Tamil Nadu viewed the state anthem being sung third as "an unintended slight" to the Tamil people and to Manonmaniam Sundaranar Pillai, after whom the university is named and who wrote ‘Neeraarum Kadaludutha’. {{/usCountry}}

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They said that the song has been the official state anthem of Tamil Nadu since 2021 and has been performed at public events for more than 5 decades.

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Referring to the Governor's own address to the Tamil Nadu Assembly in June 2026, the MPs said the proceedings had started with 'Tamizh Thai Vaazhthu', followed by the National Anthem.

They said the sequence followed at the university convocation was different from that practised. The letter also referred to similar traditions followed in other states, including Karnataka, where state anthems are rendered.

The MPs urged Raj Bhavan to issue "clear and advance guidance" to universities across Tamil Nadu so that 'Tamizh Thai Vaazhthu' is sung at the beginning of convocations and other official programmes, while the National Anthem is played at the end.

They also requested an assurance that there was no intention to show disrespect towards the state anthem or Manonmaniam Sundaranar.

Political slugfest over the controversy

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Tamil Nadu higher education minister P Viswanathan boycotted the convocation ceremony, protesting what he described as the "disrespect" shown to the state anthem.

Criticising the revised protocol for songs at educational institutions, Tamil Nadu minister for electricity and energy resources CTR Nirmal Kumar said all state government functions would continue to give priority to the state anthem.

"In Tamil Nadu, absolute priority must be given to 'Thamizh Thai Vaazhthu'," he said, adding, "it is the established practice in all state government functions to sing the state anthem first."

DMK leader Kanimozhi wrote on her social media platform, "For the first time in a Tamil Nadu university, the convocation ceremony has begun with 'Vande Mataram', pushing the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu to the third place."

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The issue had also surfaced during chief minister C Joseph Vijay's swearing-in ceremony on May 10, when the state anthem was placed third.

With inputs from agencies