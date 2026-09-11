Twenty-one crew members were safely evacuated after their merchant vessel, MV KMAX EMPEROR, collided with another merchant ship, MV TRUE MARINER, near the outer anchorage OTB Kandla in Gujarat, the Indian Coast Guard said on Friday.
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The Indian Coast Guard responded to the collision by launching a rescue operation to move the crew from MV KMAX EMPEROR to safety.
The remaining three crew members onboard the 24-crew ship stayed on the vessel to help keep its operations running, it added.
Merchant vessels collide near Gujarat coast
According to the Coast Guard, 21 of the 24 people on the crew of MV KMAX EMPEROR were safely evacuated after the two vessels collided.
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The vessel continues to have three crew members onboard, who are assisting with its operations, the Coast Guard said.
Pollution response measures in place
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The vessel continues to have three crew members onboard, who are assisting with its operations, the Coast Guard said.
Pollution response measures in place
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The Indian Coast Guard has implemented extensive measures to address any pollution risk arising from the collision.
As part of the response, the agency is working with the Directorate General of Shipping, central agencies and the state administration.
The Coast Guard said it continues to closely monitor the situation, with maritime safety and the protection of Gujarat's coastal ecosystem remaining its focus.
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Home/India News/21 rescued after two merchant ships collide near Gujarat coast, pollution response measures activated: Coast Guard
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