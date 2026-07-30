21-year-old woman, who landed in ICU after cop action in CJP protest, discharged from Delhi's RML Hospital

The 21-year-old who was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in the national capital on July 20 in a critical condition following the reported protest-related incident in the city has made a satisfactory recovery following comprehensive critical care management.

Several student organisations and supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party gathered to show solidarity with the CJP's protest in Delhi. (Raju Shinde/HT)

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The hospital said that on admission, she was resuscitated in the Emergency Department and shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where she was managed on ventilatory support.

Following sustained clinical improvement, she was successfully weaned off ventilatory support and, after one week in the ICU, was shifted to the Nursing Home ward for further recovery and rehabilitation.

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Today, on the 10th day of her hospitalisation, the patient is fully conscious, alert, coherent, and hemodynamically stable. She is taking a normal oral diet, is ambulatory without assistance, and is independently carrying out her routine daily activities. In view of her satisfactory clinical recovery and stable condition, she is being discharged today with appropriate medical advice and follow-up instructions, according to the hospital.

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'Disgusting & undemocratic': Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt for tear-gassing, lathi-charging students

The Chalo Sansad march July 20

{{^usCountry}} The 'Chalo Sansad' march, which drew large participation from students on July 20, left over hundreds injured, including police personnel and protestors. Police reportedly used lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse the crowd, which had gathered to ask for accountability for the NEET paper leak and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 'Chalo Sansad' march, which drew large participation from students on July 20, left over hundreds injured, including police personnel and protestors. Police reportedly used lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse the crowd, which had gathered to ask for accountability for the NEET paper leak and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister. {{/usCountry}}

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Pradhan resigned from his post on July 25, but the police action on the protestors has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition in the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.

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Rahul Gandhi seeks SC-monitored probe

Earlier, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi demanded an independent Supreme Court-monitored high-powered committee to investigate the alleged police action against student protesters.

In a post on X, Gandhi called for an impartial probe into the alleged use of force against students during the July 20 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

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"Students deserve justice. An independent SC monitored high powered committee must be constituted to probe brutalities against our students," Gandhi said.

Gandhi also shared a video purportedly showing the police action against the protesters. The video shows police personnel lathi-charging demonstrators, while the clip also appears to show a man in civil dress forcefully slamming a student protester carrying the Indian flag onto the road during the police action.

ALSO READ | Supreme Court shuts one door on retrospective green clearances. Experts say it leaves a backdoor open

Public Examinations Bill passed

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha has passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to strengthen the legal framework against examination-related malpractices by enhancing punishments for paper leaks, constituting a Special Task Force for investigations and providing for Special Fast Track Courts for time-bound trials.

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