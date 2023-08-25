Toll in Mizoram bridge collapse increases to 22

The toll in an under-construction railway bridge collapse in Mizoram’s Sairang town rose to 22 after four more bodies were recovered on Thursday, officials in the Mizoram State Emergency Operation Centre said. Rescue workers conduct a search operation at the site of an accident where an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Sairang town of the Aizwal district in Mizoram. (AFP)

One worker continues to remain missing and efforts are on to trace him. Three workers, who were injured and undergoing treatment at Durtlang Hospital in Aizawl, are in a stable condition, the officials said.

Twenty-six people were working on the under-construction bridge 196 over Kurung river between Bairabi and Sairang railway when it collapsed at 9.45am on Wednesday. All the workers are from West Bengal.

“Four more bodies were recovered on Thursday, taking the overall toll to 22. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem,” Aizawl superintendent of police Rex Zarzoliana Vanchhawng said.

“The police has taken up all the post mortem examination and finalised all necessary papers so that the bodies can be taken back at their home town,” he added.

