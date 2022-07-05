22 earthquakes in 24 hours: Series of jolts in Andaman Sea off Port Blair coast

Over 20 earthquakes - from 3.8 to 5.0 on the Richter scale - have been reported from the Andaman Sea starting 5.42 am Monday, the National Center for Seismology said this morning, with the most recent a 4.3 magnitude quake that struck 187 km off the south-eastern coast of Port Blair at 8.05 am. The biggest was a 5.0 magnitude earthquake at 5.57 am that struck 215 km east-southeast of Port Blair. No damage or casualties have been reported so far.

As many as 11 quakes have been reported so far today - from a 4.6 magnitude disturbance at 12.03 an to the one at 8.05 am.

Before that, at 4.45 am, there was a 4.5 magnitude quake..

At 2.54 am an earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hit 244 km southeast of Port Blair. At 2.13 am, there was a 4.4 magnitude quake 251km north-northeast of Campbell Bay, another 4.4 magnitude quake at 1.48 am 261 km southeast of Portb Blair.

At 1.30 am, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit 262 km north of Campbell Bay.

Prior to that, a 4.5 magnitude quake at 1.07 am occurred 258 km southeast of Port Blair, and a 4.3 magnitude incident was recorded at 12.46 am 199 km east-southeast of Port Blair,

And at 12.03 am a 4.6 magnitude quake was recorded 218 km southeast of Port Blair.

The series of quakes comes several minor incidents and tremors were reported from Karnataka over the past few days as well. The most recent was a 2.1 magnitude near Vijaynagara at 1.25 pm on Saturday.

Four minutes earlier Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district also experienced tremors - 2.2 magnitude. READ: Mild tremors felt again in Sullia taluk

The taluk experienced tremors for the fourth time since June 25.

"This type of earthquake does not create any harm to the local community... there might be slight shaking... chances of occurrence of earthquakes is very less and possibility of damage is low," Manoj Rajan, commissioner of the state's disaster management authority, said.

Meanwhile, a 3.7 magnitude quake was also recorded in Assam at 11.03 this morning

With input from PTI

