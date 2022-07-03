Mild tremors felt again in Sullia taluk in Karnataka
- The tremors were recorded in the afternoon at 1.23 PM, with its epicentre being 1.3 km west of Doddakumeri in Sullia taluk.
Mild tremors were felt in some parts of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Saturday. A statement from Karnataka state natural disaster monitoring centre (KSNDMC) said an earthquake 1.8 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded in areas bordering Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts.
The tremors were recorded in the afternoon at 1.23 PM, with its epicentre being 1.3 km west of Doddakumeri in Sullia taluk. The low-intensity tremor was felt up to a maximum radius of 20-30 km from the epicentre.
This kind of tremor will not cause any harm to the local people, though there might be slight shaking observed in some areas, the statement said. Places like Sampaje, Goonadka, Thodikana, Peraje, Pathukunja and Kundadu in the taluk felt the tremors.
The local people need not panic as the intensity observed is very low, it said. Sullia taluk is experiencing tremors for the fourth day on Saturday since June 25. Tremors of varying intensity were earlier felt multiple times on June 25, 28 and July 1.
-
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
-
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
-
Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots
While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”
-
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs return to Mumbai after 11 days, show of strength with BJP
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the MLAs were informed about the election process for upcoming election for Speaker’s post. “They were told that the election will be held through a voice vote or they may have to stand up to vote for their candidate if asked,” said Mungantiwar.
-
Dry day pushes Delhi’s temperature up; IMD forecasts light rain for today
The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.
