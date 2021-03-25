22 pilgrims from Gujarat, 11 local yoga trainers test Covid-19 positive in Rishikesh

Twenty two pilgrims from Gujarat who had recently visited Rishikesh have tested Covid-19 positive creating major panic among local people.

A fifty-member group of pilgrims had boarded a bus and reached Rishikesh via Haridwar on Monday night. Prior to their visit, rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests of these pilgrims were conducted by a health department team out of whom 22 tested positive

Medical officer in charge of Tehri Garhwal district Dr Jagdeesh Joshi said that the sample test report taken at Tapovan check post, has returned positive for the twenty-two pilgrims hailing from Gujarat who have already left Rishikesh.

The local administration has apprised the concerned district and health department officials about the Gujarat-based pilgrims report and to ensure they get traced and isolated.

Social activist Anoop Nautiyal has requested the state health department to expedite the testing process as results of the Gujarat-based pilgrims came four days later which resulted in their visiting temples and staying in the state without getting isolated and shifted to a Covid Care Centre in time.

As a precautionary measure in Tapovan area which houses several yoga centres, ashrams ,hotels ,resorts where other state pilgrims and tourists stay in large numbers, mandatory thermal screening and random RT-PCR samples is done.

Four yoga trainers have also tested positive in the Tapovan area along with seven hotel employees in the past two days.

All these eleven Covid-19 positive people have been put up at Rishi Lok, Covid Care Centre of the Garhwal Vikas Mandal Nigam.