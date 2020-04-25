e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 22-year-old woman found dead in Goa, ‘male friend’ arrested

22-year-old woman found dead in Goa, ‘male friend’ arrested

The incident took place on Friday and the accused, Melbourn Fernandes (24), was arrested within hours, a police official said.

india Updated: Apr 25, 2020 12:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Panaji
The incident took place at Benaulim village in South Goa.
The incident took place at Benaulim village in South Goa.(Representative)
         

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her male friend at Benaulim village in South Goa, following which he was arrested, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday and the accused, Melbourn Fernandes (24), was arrested within hours, a police official said.

“The accused asked his woman friend to come to an isolated place in Benaulim, where he killed her. After being alerted about the woman’s body found lying, a police team rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. The probe revealed that Fernandes was involved in the crime,” Superintendent of Police (South) Arvind Gawas said.

“The accused was traced within hours and arrested by Colva Police,” he added.

However, Gawas did not reveal the motive behind the crime.

Another official said that the accused was upset after he saw the woman speaking to another man in Margao city.

A case under IPC section 302 (murder) has been registered against the accused. PTI RPS NP NP

tags
top news
Delhi wants to hit pause on MHA order to reopen shops, caught in a bind
Delhi wants to hit pause on MHA order to reopen shops, caught in a bind
Don’t allow entry into Delhi without Aarogya Setu App, Lt Guv Anil Baijal told
Don’t allow entry into Delhi without Aarogya Setu App, Lt Guv Anil Baijal told
Critical patients on plasma therapy ‘almost recovered’: Delhi health minister
Critical patients on plasma therapy ‘almost recovered’: Delhi health minister
LIVE: No public gathering in Uttar Pradesh till June 30, says UP CMO
LIVE: No public gathering in Uttar Pradesh till June 30, says UP CMO
Is Messenger Rooms a perfect answer to Zoom? We compare the two
Is Messenger Rooms a perfect answer to Zoom? We compare the two
Mandatory masks, social distancing: Delhi airport to reopen with new rules
Mandatory masks, social distancing: Delhi airport to reopen with new rules
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news