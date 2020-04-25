22-year-old woman found dead in Goa, ‘male friend’ arrested

india

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 12:28 IST

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her male friend at Benaulim village in South Goa, following which he was arrested, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday and the accused, Melbourn Fernandes (24), was arrested within hours, a police official said.

“The accused asked his woman friend to come to an isolated place in Benaulim, where he killed her. After being alerted about the woman’s body found lying, a police team rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. The probe revealed that Fernandes was involved in the crime,” Superintendent of Police (South) Arvind Gawas said.

“The accused was traced within hours and arrested by Colva Police,” he added.

However, Gawas did not reveal the motive behind the crime.

Another official said that the accused was upset after he saw the woman speaking to another man in Margao city.

A case under IPC section 302 (murder) has been registered against the accused. PTI RPS NP NP