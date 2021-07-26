22 years of Kargil War: Army releases video in memory of India's braves

The Indian Army on Monday paid tribute to the martyrs of the 1999 war with Pakistan, also known as the Kargil War, on the occasion of the Kargil Vijay Diwas. The army's official Twitter handle put out a video to mark 22 years of the war, stating that 26 July "epitomises the saga of the valour of soldiers."

"During the Kargil War, the gallant soldiers of the Indian Army triumphed over the Pakistani invaders with undaunted courage and determination," tweeted @adgpi.









The 115-second-long video described through captions, along with shots of soldiers, what Indian troops were up against in the terrain of Kargil. "Kargil 1999, India's brave march into the battle," the video said, calling the terrain "unforgiving." Other difficulties faced by the troops, as mentioned in the video, included unscalable heights, sub-zero temperatures, lack of oxygen, well entrenched enemy etc. "Against all odds, Pakistani forces are beaten back and India is victorious," the video mentioned further, also showing memorable shots of Indian soldiers celebrating the win by displaying the tricolour on captured peaks. It ended with a shot of soldiers, in the present day, lighting lamps in memory of the fallen and the national flag flying high at the Kargil War Memorial.

The account also shared a message from the Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane. "On the solemn occasion of the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember and pay tributes to our fallen heroes who ensured the territorial integrity of our Nation. The Nation will always remain indebted for the valour and sacrifice of our bravehearts," the COAS' message read.

India had launched Operation Vijay to evict the Pakistani intruders from Kargil and completed it successfully. However, more than 500 officers and soldiers from the Indian side, several of them newly commissioned, were killed in action. Many, including Captain Vikram Batra, are remembered even today.