Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 22 YouTube channels blocked for 'spreading disinformation'; 4 from Pakistan, 18 India
india news

22 YouTube channels blocked for 'spreading disinformation'; 4 from Pakistan, 18 India

In addition to the 22 YouTube channels, three Twitter accounts, a Facebook account and a news website have also been blocked, the government said.
This file photo taken on October 12, 2021, shows the Youtube logo on a smartphone screen.(AFP)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 03:59 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

The information and broadcasting ministry has blocked 22 YouTube channels for 'spreading disinformation related to India's national security, foreign relations, and public order', the government said in a press release issued on Tuesday. Of the 22 blocked channels four were based in Pakistan and the rest in India, the government said, noting this is the first time action has been taken against India-based YouTube accounts since notification of the IT Rules in February last year.

In addition to the 22 YouTube channels, three Twitter accounts, a Facebook account and a news website have also been blocked, the government said.

"Multiple YouTube channels were used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian armed forces, Jammu and Kashmir, etc. The content ordered to be blocked also included certain anti-India content posted from multiple social media accounts operated in a coordinated manner from Pakistan," the government said.

"It was observed that a significant amount of false content published by these Indian-based YouTube channels related to the ongoing situation in Ukraine and aimed at jeopardizing India’s foreign relations with other countries," the government added.

The government said the blocked channels were using templates and logos of certain TV news platforms, including images of their anchors to mislead viewers into believing the news is authentic. "In certain cases, it was also observed that systematic anti-India fake news was originating from Pakistan."

RELATED STORIES

Including the latest actions, since December 2021, the I&B ministry has blocked 78 YouTube news channels and several social media accounts on various grounds, including national security, sovereignty, and integrity of India, etc.

On Monday the government told the parliamentary standing committee on information technology (IT) that it had issued orders to take down more than 1,000 URLs till March 7 this year, Hindustan Times had reported, citing people familiar with the development.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
youtube
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP