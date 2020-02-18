22-yr-old woman allegedly set on fire by lover, 3 others in Bengal village

india

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 19:37 IST

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly set ablaze on Tuesday by her lover and three women members of his family for asking them not to delay their marriage in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, her father said.

Shampa Khatun, a resident of Balighata village, was allegedly set on fire early on Tuesday by Rabiul Sheikh and his family at Kaluapara village under the Raghunathganj police station area.

Residents of Kaluapara alleged that the family of Rabiul, a 22-year-old mason, did not accept their relationship. They claimed Khatun was found in Rabiul’s house with severe burn injuries.

On Tuesday afternoon, the woman’s family lodged police complaint against Rabiul, his mother Mana Bibi, his grandmother and his aunt. The last two were not named in the complaint.

Prasenjit Chatterjee, sub-divisional police officer of Jangipur, said, “We have received a received complaint and started an investigation. Raids are being conducted. The accused persons are on the run.”

The doctors on duty at Jangipur hospital said Khatun suffered 80% burns and that her condition was very critical.

Her father, Dala Sheikh, said Rabiul and his family came to their house in the morning and took her away. He said his daughter had repeatedly told Rabiul not to delay their marriage.

“My daughter had an affair with Rabiul. Six days ago, Rabiul came to my house and proposed marriage. He said his family members were against it. He sought my help,” he said.

Dala Sheikh, who has five daughters, said he told Rabiul to go home and convince his parents.

“When I was sleeping this morning Rabiul came to my house with his mother and two other members of the family and took my daughter to their house,” he added.

“My daughter talked to me in the hospital. She said they told her that they wanted to discuss the details of the marriage. My daughter said that they poured poison in her mouth,” he added.

Kaluapara villagers said the accused were on the run.