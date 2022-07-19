220 Covid orphans admitted to KVS: Govt in House

As many as 220 children, who lost their parents to Covid-19, have been enrolled in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) under the PM CARES for Children Scheme, the Union ministry of education informed Parliament on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Special provisions have also been made in KVS admission guidelines 2022-23 to include such children, over and above the sanctioned class strength, the ministry added.

“220 children admitted in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan under the PM Cares for Children Scheme,” the ministry said in Lok Sabha, in a written response to a question by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

The PM CARES for Children scheme was launched on May 29 last year to support children who lost both their parents, legal guardians, adoptive parents or surviving parents to the Covid-19 pandemic between March 11, 2020, and February 28, 2022. According to state-wise data provided by the ministry, the maximum number of admissions have taken place in Madhya Pradesh (68), followed by Uttar Pradesh (17), Karnataka (16), Odisha (15), and Andhra Pradesh and Delhi (13 each).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

KVS, this year, discontinued the discretionary quota for Members of Parliament. The quota was supernumerary in nature.